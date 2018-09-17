Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, author-activist Sean Penn poses for a portrait in New York to promote his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff." Penn says much of the spirit of what has been the MeToo movement is to “divide men and women.” Penn appeared Monday, Sept. 17, in an interview with the co-star of the new Hulu show “The First” on NBC’s “Today” show. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Sean Penn: Much of #MeToo movement divides men and women

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Sean Penn says much of the spirit of the #MeToo movement is to "divide men and women."

Penn appeared Monday in an interview with the co-star of the new Hulu show "The First" on NBC's "Today " show. Natascha McElhone said her character is informed by the movement.

Penn disagreed. The two-time Oscar winner says he's "very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed onto in great stridency and rage and without nuance."

Penn says he thinks "it's too black and white." He says it's "really good to just slow down."

"The First" centers on a mission to Mars. The president of the United States and three of the five astronauts are women.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Kansai International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Anime and Manga

Pokémon Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI