 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Sergio Mendes
FILE - Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes sits for a portrait at home in Los Angeles, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
entertainment

Sergio Mendes, Grammy-winning Brazilian music legend, dies at 83

0 Comments
By DAVID BILLER and GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA
RIO DE JANEIRO

Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician whose hit “Mas Que Nada” made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long COVID. He was 83.

The death Thursday of the Brazilian pianist, songwriter and arranger was confirmed in a statement by his family.

“His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children,” the statement Friday said. “Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London and Barcelona.”

His composition “Mas que Nada” was one of the songs that helped popularize the Brazilian music genre bossa nova worldwide in the 1960s.

In 2006, a modern version of the song topped U.S. charts, as performed by Black Eyed Peas. It was included in his album “Timeless,” produced by will.i.am and featuring Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and the Black Eyed Peas, among others.

“Sergio Mendes was my brother from another country,” trumpet player Herb Alpert wrote on Facebook, along with a photo from decades ago, sitting next to Mendes at the piano. “He was a true friend and extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance.”

Mendes also composed the soundtrack for the film “Pelé,” featuring saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, and even produced an album recorded by the Brazilian legendary soccer player.

Mendes won the 1992 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for “Brasileiro” and two Latin Grammy Awards. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2012 for Best Original Song for “Real in Rio,” from the animated film “Rio.”

Mendes’ family said they will provide details regarding funeral and memorial services at a later date.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo