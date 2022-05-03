Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Sex Pistols' 1977 punk anthem 'God Save The Queen' is to be re-released for the monarch's 70th year on the throne Photo: AFP
entertainment

Sex Pistols classic 'God Save The Queen' to get jubilee revival

0 Comments
LONDON

Sex Pistols' punk-rock classic "God Save The Queen" is to get another airing to mark Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming Platinum Jubilee, 45 years after it first scandalised the pop charts.

The anti-royalist anthem, whose acerbic lyrics were written by front man Johnny Rotten, was released in 1977 as the queen celebrated her silver jubilee for 25 years on the throne.

The lyrics famously reference the queen's "fascist regime", while declaring that the monarch "ain't no human being", leading it to be banned from BBC radio and television.

But that only added to its notoriety, helping it to hit number two in the charts, although many punk fans still believe it was deliberately kept from the top spot, which went to Rod Stewart instead.

Thousands of physical copies of the song are to be re-pressed for release on May 27, including both the version released on Virgin Records and that released by A&M Records.

"One of the most sought-after vinyl records in history returns to the shelves. Get your hands on a repress of both the A&M & Virgin God Save The Queen 7" vinyl, limited copies available of each," the band's official account tweeted.

The band signed to A&M in March 1977, but were dropped six days later, with a young entrepreneur called Richard Branson swooping in to sign them for Virgin.

They famously performed the song on jubilee day on a boat sailing down the Thames, with various members of the band arrested when they reached dry land.

Lydon's feelings towards the monarch have since softened, telling music website Quietus in 2017 that "I would sorely miss her as a human being on planet Earth.

"It's not her fault she was born into a gilded cage," said the now 66-year-old veteran hellraiser. "Long may she live. I don't know about the reign part, but long may she live."

Lydon, who went under the stage name Johnny Rotten, recently lost a court battle with former band mates Steve Jones and Paul Cook to prevent the group's songs being used in a television series.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog