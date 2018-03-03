Sex to boost film career is not rape: Weinstein lawyer

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer said Saturday a woman having sex with a Hollywood producer to advance her career is "not rape", in a British newspaper interview on the eve of the Oscars.
Ben Brafman is one of the top U.S. criminal defense attorneys, hired by the disgraced Hollywood mogul whose career is in tatters following accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape.
More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of impropriety going back 40 years, but Brafman argued there was no criminal behaviour.
"If a woman decides that she needs to have sex with a Hollywood producer to advance her career and actually does it and finds the whole thing offensive, that's not rape," he told The Times.
"You made a conscious decision that you're willing to do something that is personally offensive in order to advance your career," he added.
Weinstein, a twice-married father of five, is being investigated by British and U.S. police, but has not been charged with any crime. He denies having non-consensual sex and is reportedly in treatment for sex addiction.
Dozens of Hollywood women, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale and Salma Hayek, are among Weinstein's accusers.
The bombshell exposes last year have led the film industry to declare war on sexual misconduct, with the campaign dominating the 2018 awards circuit.
Brafman told The Times his client's behaviour was reflective of the broader culture in the industry: "The casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein."
While Weinstein will not be welcome at Sunday's Oscars ceremony, his infamous casting couch has been created by artists to mark the occasion.
Plastic Jesus and Joshua Monroe created a gold sculpture of Weinstein on the couch, wearing a dressing gown and clutching an Academy Award.© 2018 AFP
Burning Bush
Sex to advance your career is prostitution.
Haaa Nemui
If you're in a position to award roles to people and you are known to offer those roles only to people who have had sex with you... it's really not much different to rape.
If someone is using sex to boost their own career... then I agree with Burning Bush.
macv
typical douchebag defense
miss_oikawa
Has nothing to do with what Weinstein is accused of. This ahole is trying to confuse the issue and win support. Don't be fooled.
katsu78
It's a particularly scumbag argument because as you say, Weinstein is not accused of "letting women sleep with him to advance their careers" but the misogynists who follow this case now have been given permission to call the women who accuse him of other things "whores" in order to discredit them through trolling.
dcog9065
While I agree that selling sex to advance your career is far removed from rape, I think the issue here is more to do with power harassment right? Using power and ones position to compel sex, etc. with the possibility of career advancement on the side
Daniel Naumoff
Dcog, while this is obvious Western decadence at play, I would like to remind everyone that the females did not adamantly refuse the opportunity to "boost" their career. They simply came out with several decades past the fact. Because, apparently, their careers got "boosted" enough not to crumble after the world sees them for lowly vane actresses. If they are actresses, and not moving dolls.
Maria
When a woman who refuses to have sex with him, sees her career deliberately wrecked, what does the lawyer call that?
gokai_wo_maneku
Wow! Has the USA fallen THAT low? How about sex for good grades is "not rape"? Etc etc etc.
FizzBit
No. Just Hollywood.
Laguna
Let's think about this in terms most JT readers can understand. Do you want a good grade in your English class?
quercetum
It is also consensual which is his point. You mean some of these victims are like prostitutes?
Strangerland
It depends on whether the threat exists that if they don’t do it, their careers will be over. If that threat doesn’t exist, and both parties are willing, then there is no problem (with the sex). If the threat does exist however, it’s coercion which is rape.
quercetum
How is it rape? Not arguing but trying to understand your thinking.
Haaa Nemui
Strangerland said it best.
WA4TKG
LMAO....ROFL...~ ~ ~
.O.K...well, there you HAVE it, that's "HollyWeird", in a Nutshell..."WHATEVER it TAKES".
katsu78
Sexual acts committed without continuous, enthusiastic consent are sex acts committed without consent. Sexual acts committed without consent are non-consensual. Non-consensual sex is rape.
"Have sex with me or your career will be ruined by my massive media empire," is rationally speaking, no different from, "Have sex with me or your neck will be ruined by my knife." Agreeing to sex as an alternative to being destroyed isn't really agreeing to sex.
Of course, there has always been a community of men committed to not comprehending this idea because understanding it would mean re-examining their entire approach to women.
clamenza
Coercion is not rape.
The actresses have the ability to say no.
Haaa Nemui
With the threat of their career being destroyed... yes... It is rape.
clamenza
thats power harassment. Rape is rape.
Please don't cheapen actual rape victims.
Burning Bush
He requested sex in exchange for stardom.
If they had an opportunity to walk away, and I think they did, it wasn’t rape.
Randy LaBotte
What rape is as defined legally is much more specific as to how individuals feel. I'm hopeful we can continue this conversation, including all the impacts this has. There are several others' who are impacted by not being anywhere around The casting couch. What about them? They are not even seen. Sex? People use it as power, note that I said 'people'.
Haaa Nemui
Somebody going through a sexually act at the threat of career destruction is not a willing participant. That is rape. Rape is also a form of power harassment. Nothing is being cheapened.
Strychnine
That's terrible and pathetic.
GW
Folks, like I said when this crap crawled out into the light, HOLLYWOOD IS A CESSPOOL!!!
And for ALL the people their, NOT just women, ALL the men & women in Hollywood are free to participate in the cesspool or NOT, those that DO, need to take osme ownership of their actions.
Another thing which in Hollywood & society at large MOST people forget is that MEN are also tangled up in the cesspool that is Hollywood!
Do you honestly think there have been no men on the casting couches??? What about them?...............
As usual with so many things no one even considers or cares what happens to men, even other men!
All the people in the cesspool that is Hollywood, have made their choices.
Does that mean I think Weinstein did nothing wrong, NO, the guy is a SCUMBAG, clearly.
Just a member of the cesspool that all these people volunteered to participate, there are OTHER lines of work out there ya know.
Reckless
For men the choices are even more dire...