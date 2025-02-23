 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shakira performs during the world launch of her tour 'Women Don't Cry Anymore' at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla Image: AFP
entertainment

Shakira cancels Colombia concert over venue safety concerns

0 Comments
BOGOTA

Shakira has canceled a concert in Colombia, among dozens of dates on her world tour, due to a damaged stage roof that posed safety concerns, event organizers said on Friday.

The Colombian singer-songwriter is on her first world tour in seven years, with nearly 50 performances scheduled in Latin America through June, followed by more concerts in the United States and Canada.

"During the process of setting up the show scheduled for February 24, the stage roof installed by a local production company suffered damage that put the artist's safety at risk," event organizer Paramo Presenta wrote on social media on Friday.

The company added that it hoped to reschedule the concert, which was due to take place at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin.

The 48-year-old four-time Grammy winner had already been forced to scrap a tour date in Peru after she received treatment in hospital last week for an abdominal condition.

Titled "Las mujeres ya no lloran" (Women Don't Cry Anymore), the tour kicked off in Rio de Janeiro this month just a few days after she received a Grammy for best Latin pop album.

She returned to her hometown of Barranquilla, where she was welcomed on Thursday by tens of thousands of fans at the Metropolitano stadium.

With more than 90 million records sold worldwide, Shakira is one of the most popular Latin artists of all time.

She has back-to-back concerts scheduled in Bogota on Wednesday and Thursday, according to her website.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namahage

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog