Colombian singer Shakira is set to continue her world concert after a brief hospital stay in Lima Image: AFP
entertainment

Shakira resumes world tour after Lima hospital stay

LIMA

Colombian pop star Shakira said her concert in Peru Monday will go ahead a day after she called off another performance because of a sudden hospitalization.

The singer-songwriter, 48, had gone to the emergency room on Saturday night and was briefly admitted to hospital, prompting her to call off a show Sunday.

Shakira wrote on Instagram Monday that the gates to the National Stadium in Lima will open at 4 p.m. for a concert due to kick off at 8:15 p.m.

The post made no reference to her health.

Events company Masterlive confirmed Monday's scheduled show will go ahead, and said it would announce a new date soon for the concert that had to be scrapped Sunday.

Shakira is on her first world tour in seven years.

Named "Las mujeres ya no lloran" (Women Don't Cry Anymore), it kicked off in Rio de Janeiro just a few days after she received a Grammy for best Latin pop album.

The singer dedicated the award to migrants in the United States facing deportation under President Donald Trump.

With more than 90 million records sold worldwide and four Grammy Awards under her belt, among many other prizes, Shakira is one of the most popular Latin artists of all time.

She is set to perform nearly 50 dates in Latin America by the end of June, followed by more concerts in the United States and Canada.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

