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Shakira's 'Women Don't Cry Anymore' world tour has become the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Shakira to wrap up world tour with Madrid residency

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MADRID

Pop superstar Shakira will wrap up her record-breaking world tour with a concert residency in Madrid at a custom-built venue, promoter Live Nation said Monday.

The six-night residency runs September 18-20 and September 25-27, with more dates possibly added depending on ticket demand.

The shows will be held at a temporary venue to be built in southern Madrid dubbed the "Shakira Stadium" with a capacity for roughly 50,000 people, the president of Live Nation Spain, Pino Sagliocco, told a news conference.

Shakira's Madrid concerts will be a "celebration of life" and Latin culture, he added.

"Spain is where we're really going all out. The show's going to be something people have never seen before. I'm really excited," Shakira said in an interview published Sunday in daily Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The concerts will mark her first performances in Spain in eight years, and her first since reaching a 2023 settlement with Spanish prosecutors to settle a tax fraud case.

As part of the deal, Shakira, 49, paid a fine of over 7.3 million euros ($8.6 million), after previously settling 17.45 million euros with the Spanish tax agency.

The case centred on the period when the Colombian singer lived in Barcelona with Spanish football player Gerard Pique. The couple, who have two sons, broke up in 2022.

The residency will mark the final dates of Shakira's "Women Don't Cry Anymore" world tour, which has become the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist.

Shakira kicked off the tour last year in Brazil, where she is set to perform a free concert on Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach in May, following in the footsteps of Madonna and Lady Gaga

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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