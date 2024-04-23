 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
HYBE has launched an audit into a subsidiary that manages NewJeans, a K-pop phenomenon who have topped global charts Image: AFP
entertainment

Shares of BTS agents plunge after audit announcement

0 Comments
By Kang Jin-kyu
SEOUL

Shares of the South Korean agency behind K-pop sensation BTS dropped nearly 10 percent this week after the company announced a probe into its powerhouse subsidiary and demanded the resignation of a star producer.

The agency, HYBE, told AFP on Tuesday that it had launched an audit into its subsidiary label ADOR, which manages popular girl group NewJeans, a two-year-old K-pop phenomenon who have topped global charts.

The agency said it was investigating whether ADOR chief and famed superproducer Min Hee-jin was plotting to break away from the parent company, which holds a controlling 80 percent stake.

HYBE has "launched an audit into ADOR and sent a letter to Min demanding her resignation," a HYBE official told AFP.

As news of the feud emerged in the South Korean press Monday, HYBE's share price dropped 7.81 percent, before falling another 1.18 percent Tuesday.

The company's share price tumbled in 2022 when BTS announced they would go on "hiatus" -- before they all began enlisting in South Korea's mandatory military service. Vocalist Jin is set to become the first member to complete the duty in June.

HYBE claims that Min, who has a track record of successfully nurturing K-pop bands and also masterminded the creation of NewJeans, was seeking to independently manage the girl group.

But Min released a statement Monday calling the accusation "dumbfounding" and saying that tensions with HYBE began after she accused another of their subsidiaries of copying NewJeans.

"ILLIT has been copying NewJeans in entertainment activities ranging from hairstyle, makeup, dress, choreography, photography, videos and event appearances," she said, referring to a new girl group debuted by another HYBE subsidiary label.

NewJeans' achievements "have been gravely violated by HYBE", she said in a statement obtained by AFP.

HYBE is in a tricky spot as firing Min, who has been nicknamed "NewJeans' mum" for being in charge of everything related to the band, could put the "survival of the group at risk", Kim Do-hoon, a pop culture columnist, told AFP.

South Korea's unique entertainment business model, where agencies not artists typically hold all the power, means even chart-topping groups like NewJeans can fall prey to boardroom struggles.

"It vividly shows how vulnerable South Korea's intellectual property is to crumbling under the K-pop's factory-like production system when there's a dispute like this," Kim said.

"Removing Min from the equation... can bring NewJeans members who are still in their teens emotional damage much more than people expect."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel