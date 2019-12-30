Newsletter Signup Register / Login
"Don't shut me out of the hive," joked actress Sharon Stone (pictured September 2019) after her Bumble dating profile was blocked Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Sharon Stone blocked on dating app

By VALERIE MACON
LOS ANGELES

Finding love is never easy, as actress Sharon Stone discovered when she was blocked on dating app Bumble after multiple users reported her account as fake.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!" the actress tweeted early Monday.

"Is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive," Stone joked, adding a bee emoji to play into Bumble's hexagonal honeycomb logo.

She also tweeted a screenshot of the message from Bumble, which said she was blocked after the website received "several reports" her profile was fake.

Stone, 61, is known for her roles as a spy in "Total Recall" (1990) and a crime novelist/serial killer in "Basic Instinct" (1992).

Her tweet was met with a wave of support, as fans demanded that her profile be restored.

Bumble has since unblocked Stone and "ensured this won't happen again," according to the app's editorial director, who replied to the star's tweets.

But Stone may not need the app after all: in addition to support, her predicament also unleashed a flood of would-be suitors.

"Hello sharon," one man commented. "If youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Maybe Madonna will go on a dating app soon. She’s about the same age as Sharon Stone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

