Sheryl Crow plans final album with A-list guests

In an interview broadcast Monday, nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow said that her 2019 album will feature Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Don Henley and the late Johnny Cash

By RICK DIAMOND

Sheryl Crow says she is finished with recording albums and will put out one final full-length record next year with an all-star list of collaborators.

In an interview broadcast Monday, the nine-time Grammy winner said that her 2019 album will feature Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Don Henley and the late Johnny Cash.

The country rocker, who is best known for her 1994 smash hit "All I Wanna Do," said that she will still put out individual songs.

"I do think that albums... are a little bit of a dying art form, that people are more interested in singles," she told the syndicated radio host Kyle Meredith.

"It feels great not to spend the time in the studio to make a fully realized, conceptual album but just to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate," she said.

Artists in the age of streaming have increasingly debated the relevance of albums, whose duration was originally dictated by the limitations of vinyl LPs.

While many musicians still see albums as focused artistic statements, others -- especially in hip-hop and electronica -- prefer to put out music at their own pace.

Crow, who has long teamed up with star musicians, recently released a single with the indie rocker St. Vincent.

After high-profile relationships to men including Eric Clapton and Lance Armstrong, the 56-year-old Crow has spoken of how her life has been transformed by adopting two children on her own.

Crow said she considered it was a "luxurious time to be an artist" as she handles her outrage following the election of President Donald Trump.

"Just this climate of the truth not mattering has really been unnerving to me, especially when you're raising kids and you're trying to explain that no matter how painful it is, the truth is the most important thing," she said.

© 2018 AFP