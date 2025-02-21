 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Anna Sawai poses with the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama Award for "Shogun" at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5. Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
entertainment

'Shogun' actor Anna Sawai among Time's women of the year

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Japanese actor Anna Sawai, who played a main role in the U.S. television series "Shogun," was selected Thursday as one of Time magazine's 13 "Women of the Year" for her contributions toward making a more equal world.

Sawai, 32, helped change the image of Asian women, who have long been "objectified and sexualized" in Hollywood portrayals, the magazine said.

The New Zealand-born actress won Golden Globe and Emmy awards for best actress for her portrayal of an interpreter in a story set in feudal Japan. She has also appeared in other popular works outside Japan.

"We have so much more inside of us," Time quoted Sawai as saying. "I want to make sure that the roles that I choose are not going to perpetuate those images that I feel are incorrect, and I want to make sure that they're very human," she said.

Others on this year's list included France's Gisele Pelicot, who made headlines worldwide for publicly taking part in the trial of her husband and dozens of other men accused of raping or sexual assaulting her over a decade.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

She is both beautiful and talented.

Congrats to her.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

She's my woman of the year too! I am looking forward to seeing more of her work.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog