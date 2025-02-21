'Shogun' actor Anna Sawai among Time's women of the year

Anna Sawai poses with the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama Award for "Shogun" at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5.

Japanese actor Anna Sawai, who played a main role in the U.S. television series "Shogun," was selected Thursday as one of Time magazine's 13 "Women of the Year" for her contributions toward making a more equal world.

Sawai, 32, helped change the image of Asian women, who have long been "objectified and sexualized" in Hollywood portrayals, the magazine said.

The New Zealand-born actress won Golden Globe and Emmy awards for best actress for her portrayal of an interpreter in a story set in feudal Japan. She has also appeared in other popular works outside Japan.

"We have so much more inside of us," Time quoted Sawai as saying. "I want to make sure that the roles that I choose are not going to perpetuate those images that I feel are incorrect, and I want to make sure that they're very human," she said.

Others on this year's list included France's Gisele Pelicot, who made headlines worldwide for publicly taking part in the trial of her husband and dozens of other men accused of raping or sexual assaulting her over a decade.

