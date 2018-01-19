Shonen Jump exhibition featuring classic ’90s manga and anime to open in Tokyo

By Dale Roll, SoraNews24

These days manga anthology Shonen Jump is known for its modern hits like "Naruto" and "One Piece," but as you’ll see from the list of Shonen Jump’s best 20 sellers of all time, the weekly manga anthology magazine’s history goes back much farther than that. In fact, this year will mark the 50th anniversary of the first ever Weekly Shonen Jump publication!

To celebrate, publisher Shueisha is holding a series of exhibitions featuring their most popular and famous manga. The first of the series, “Vol. 1 -From the beginning to the ’80’s: The Start of the Legend-” was held between July and October 2017, and featured extensive exhibitions of their hits from the 1960s to the 1980s, like "City Hunter," "Fist of the North Star" and "Saint Seiya." A second exhibition, sparking joy in the hearts of ’90s kids everywhere, will feature such perennial fan favorites as "Dragon Ball," "Rurouni Kenshin," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and "Yu Yu Hakusho."

This exhibition, called “Vol. 2 -The ’90s: A Historical 6.53 Million Copies in Circulation-“, will be held at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo’s Roppongi district. “6.53 million copies in circulation” refers not to their total number of copies in circulation for the decade, but the number of copies printed for one issue: 1995 Numbers Three & Four, a double issue. That’s the highest in Weekly Shonen Jump history.

▼ Admission at the door costs 2,000 yen for adults), but you can get this special pin set with your pre-order ticket if you’re willing to spend 9,500 yen.

Photo: @7_netshopping

According to the official website, the exhibition will consist of eight sections, and feature original hand-drawn illustrations from our favorite ’90s Jump manga. There will also be a space called “Jump to 2000s” dedicated to manga that started in the ’90s but became Jump flag-bearers of the 2000s, like "One Piece," "Naruto"and "Bleach." While the same manga will also be featured in Vol. 3, this particular part of the exhibit will only be around for Vol. 2, so don’t skip it!

Every visitor will also get a free sticker of a Weekly Shonen Jump ’90s issue cover, randomly chosen from one of nine possibilities featuring nine different manga! Each one also has two varieties, depending on if you pre-ordered tickets or purchased on the day you attended. And of course, there will be a store featuring lots of original merchandise,

▼ Some of the original sticker gifts you can get with purchase of a ticket.

If you’re a fan of these old-school Weekly Shonen Jump manga, then you won’t want to miss this exhibition. It will be run from March 19 to June 17 at the Mori Arts Center,and if you wish to pre-order tickets, you can do so at 7-Eleven. If you aren’t a fan, but are curious, check out these top 10 epic fights scenes in Shonen Jump history–they’ll definitely get you excited to see this!

