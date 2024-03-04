Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taylor Swift's deal to play Singapore was an exclusive one in the region, the city-state's premier confirmed Tuesday Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Singapore PM defends exclusive deal to lure Taylor Swift

MELBOURNE

Singapore struck a deal ensuring Taylor Swift played the city-state but nowhere else in Southeast Asia, the country's prime minister said Tuesday while defending the secretive arrangement.

Pop icon Swift is halfway through a run of six sold-out shows in Singapore, the only city in Southeast Asia to feature in her blockbuster Eras world tour.

The star's schedule has sparked controversy in the music-mad region, with Singapore accused of throwing cash at Swift to stop her from appearing in other locations.

The issue unexpectedly reared its head at the ASEAN-Australia summit in Melbourne -- a sober affair typically more preoccupied with matters of security and economic growth.

"Our agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform, and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart. "A deal was reached. And so it has turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don't see that as being unfriendly."

Singapore has repeatedly declined to detail the financial terms of the deal.

After Singapore, Swift's Eras Tour will head to Europe.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

