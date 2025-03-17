 Japan Today
entertainment

Singer-actress Ayumi Ishida dies at 76

TOKYO

Singer and actress Ayumi Ishida, known for her hit song "Blue Light Yokohama," has died, her agency said Monday. She was 76.

Ishida died of hypothyroidism on March 11, her agency, Izawa Office, announced on its official website.

Her agency said in the statement: “We would like to inform you that the funeral was held only with close relatives. We would like to decline any condolence money, flowers or offerings. In accordance with the wishes of the deceased, there are no plans to hold a farewell service."

Born on March 26, 1948 in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, Ishida started figure skating at a young age and won the junior division of the Kansai Figure Skating Championships when she was in sixth grade. 

At the age of 13, she made her debut as a singer at the Umeda Koma Theater in Osaka. In 1964, she appeared in the TBS drama "Seven Grandchildren," starring Morishige Hisaya, becoming popular as an actress as well.

In 1968, Ishida sang "Blue Light Yokohama," which became a big hit. 

Her main screen appearances include the films "The Gate of Youth" and "Clockwork - Goodbye Winter." She won many awards, including the Blue Ribbon for Best Actress for her role in "House on Fire." In 1988, she starred in the NHK morning drama "Seishun Kazoku."

Ishida married Kenichi Hagiwara (who passed away in 2019), with whom she co-starred in the drama "Matsuribayashi ga Kikoeru," in 1980. The couple divorced in 1984.


