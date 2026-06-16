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Bonnie Tyler, shown here during the 2013 Eurovision, shot to fame with hits in the 1980s Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Singer Bonnie Tyler out of coma

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LONDON

Singer Bonnie Tyler, known for mega-hits "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero," has come out of a coma following emergency surgery last month, her family said.

The 75-year-old Welsh star, who shot to fame with her hits in the 1980s, was put into a coma at a hospital in Faro, Portugal, in May to aid her recovery.

A message from her team and family posted on her website late Monday said she is "no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care" in Portugal.

"Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time," they added.

All her planned concerts until the end of August are set to be canceled or postponed as a result, they said. Tyler had been due to perform this year in Germany and Austria and at a festival in Britain.

The family thanked fans for their "huge outpouring of love", saying Tyler was aware of this.

Tyler shot to fame in the 1970s with hits including "Lost in France" and "It's a Heartache".

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" later topped the charts in both Britain and the United States.

"Holding Out For A Hero" came out in 1984 and featured on the soundtrack to the huge U.S. box office hit "Footloose".

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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