 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain-Chris Brown
FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Singer Chris Brown arrested in UK for alleged attack at London club in 2023

0 Comments
LONDON

Singer Chris Brown was arrested Thursday in England for allegedly hitting someone with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The Metropolitan Police did not name Brown but said it took a 36-year-old into custody at a Manchester hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Under British law, police cannot name suspects before charges are filed.

The Sun, which first reported the story, said producer Abe Diaw told them Sunday that he was hospitalized after Brown beat him in an unprovoked attack at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in London in February 2023.

The tabloid said it became aware Brown was in the UK on Wednesday and called police to find out if he was under arrest. The newspaper said Met officers then traveled to Manchester and made the arrest.

Brown's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Diaw said Brown, who was on a UK tour at the time, cracked him on the head with a bottle and punched and kicked him on the floor. The producer has filed a 12 million pound ($16 million) lawsuit against the singer.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005 and has become a major hitmaker over the years with notable songs such as “Run It,” “Kiss Kiss” and “Without You.” He won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for “F.A.M.E.” then earned his second gold trophy in the same category for “11:11 (Deluxe)” earlier this year.

The singer is launching an international tour next month with artists Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, opening with a European leg before starting North America shows in July.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

Ashikaga Wisteria Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Himeji Castle Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find Lost Items in Japan: Trains, Shops and Police Help

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Experiencing Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Finding Pet Friendly Apartments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Shopping For Maternity Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask Women Out in Japan (Without Being Creepy or Clueless)

GaijinPot Blog