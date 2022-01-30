Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman identified in court papers only as Jane Doe is demanding $20 million in damages from R&B star Chris Brown for allegedly raping her. Photo: AFP/File
Singer Chris Brown sued in California over alleged rape

LOS ANGELES

Singer Chris Brown is being sued for rape in California, with his alleged victim claiming he drugged her and attacked her on a yacht at rap mogul Diddy's Florida home.

The woman, identified in court papers only as Jane Doe, is demanding $20 million in damages from the R&B star.

According to the civil suit, which was filed on Thursday and seen by AFP, Brown invited the woman -- described as a choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist -- to the yacht shortly after she arrived in Miami on Dec 30, 2020.

She says the drink he offered her there made her feel "disoriented (and) physically unstable."

The filing says Brown led her into a bedroom where, despite her protests, he raped her.

"The traumatic events that Plaintiff Jane Doe experienced shock the conscience and should horrify all of us," says the suit, filed in Los Angeles. "The time has come to send a message to Defendant Chris Brown that enough is enough.

"Accordingly, Plaintiff Jane Doe brings this complaint seeking justice for herself (and also with the hope it may serve as an example for others) who may now or have in the past found themselves at the mercy of Defendant Chris Brown."

Lawyers Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ their client did not report the alleged attack to the police because she was embarrassed.

AFP asked the firm if a criminal complaint would be forthcoming in the wake of the civil case, but there was no immediate reply.

Grammy Award-winning Brown took to Instagram after news of the suit broke.

"I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [blue cap emoji]," he wrote. The blue cap emoji is used to denote untruths.

"Whenever im releasing music or projects 'THEY' try to pull some real bullshit."

Brown did not specify who "they" were.

In 2009, Brown was convicted of beating fellow singer Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, who missed the Grammy Awards because of her injuries. He also was previously accused of raping a woman in a luxury Paris hotel. He denied the claim, and was not charged.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Reads like game play from Bill Cosby/Noriyuki Yamaguchi playbook:

- “She says the drink he [Chris Brown] offered her there made her feel "disoriented (and) physically unstable." The filing says Brown led her into a bedroom where, despite her protests, he raped her.”

Let’s recall Chris Brown also cried on camera the last two times he attacked women and claimed it was ‘others’ out to get him:

- “Whenever im releasing music or projects 'THEY' try to pull some real [term flagged by cite]." Brown did not specify who "they" were.” -

- “In 2009, Brown was convicted of beating fellow singer Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, who missed the Grammy Awards because of her injuries. He also was previously accused of raping a woman in a luxury Paris hotel. He denied the claim, and was not charged.” -

