Rihanna, one of the world's most popular pop stars, has not publicly commented on the shooting Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Singer Rihanna's LA mansion struck by gunfire: reports

LOS ANGELES

Pop superstar Rihanna's Los Angeles home was hit by gunfire on Sunday after a woman opened fire on the property while the singer was reportedly inside, according to U.S. media.

The shooting erupted after 1 p.m. when a suspect fired approximately 10 rounds from a vehicle across the street from the mansion in the Beverly Hills area, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing police.

At least one round pierced a wall of the residence, where Rihanna lives with partner A$AP Rocky and their children, local news station KTLA said. The singer was inside the residence, the reports said.

Rihanna, one of the world's most popular pop stars, has not publicly commented on the shooting.

Officers said the suspect was a woman in her 30s who allegedly fled the scene before being arrested without incident a short time later. Police recovered a weapon during the arrest, KTLA added.

Investigators are still determining a motive for the attack.

LA's a true sanctuary city, law and order is rare indeed

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Must have been very fearful for her and her family.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

