Four-Tops-Hospital-Bias
FILE - Roquel Payton, from left, Alexander Morris, and Ronnie McNeir of the Four Tops perform at the All In Music & Arts Festival in Indianapolis on Sept. 3, 2022. Morris filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, Mich. He is claiming racial discrimination and other misconduct during a 2023 visit for chest pain and breathing problems. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Singer sues hospital, says staff thought he was mentally ill and wasn't member of Four Tops

WARREN, Mich.

The lead singer of the Four Tops said a Detroit-area hospital restrained him and ordered a psychological exam after refusing to believe that he was part of the Motown music group.

Alexander Morris, who is Black, filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, alleging racial discrimination and other misconduct during an April 2023 visit for chest pain and breathing problems.

Hospital staff “wrongfully assumed he was mentally ill when he revealed his identity as a celebrity figure,” the lawsuit says.

The Four Tops started in the 1950s and had hits such as "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)″ and “It's The Same Old Song.” The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morris is not an original member, but he joined the group in 2019.

The lawsuit says a nurse finally believed Morris was in the Four Tops and the psychological exam was canceled.

The hospital offered a $25 gift card as an apology, but Morris refused to accept it, the lawsuit says.

“We remain committed to honoring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons and the community," the hospital said in response to the lawsuit. "We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We will not comment on pending litigation.”

Morris talked publicly about the incident last year, saying he had returned to Detroit, his hometown, and was "being told that I’m insane or schizophrenic.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

