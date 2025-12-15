 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Director Reiner poses at the premiere for "LBJ" in Los Angeles
FILE PHOTO: Director Rob Reiner poses at the premiere for "LBJ" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
Son of filmmaker Rob Reiner charged with homicide for death of his parents

By Sandy Hooper and Andrew Hay
LOS ANGELES

The son of Hollywood actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner has been arrested and charged with the murder of his parents after they were found dead in their home over the weekend, ‌Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said on Monday.

Nick Reiner, 32, who had struggled with substance abuse, was "booked for murder" in connection with the killings and is being held on a $4 million bond, McDonnell told reporters. Records showed Reiner was in custody at a Los Angeles County jail.

Police found Rob Reiner, 78, the ⁠director of beloved movies like "When Harry Met Sally..." and his wife Michele, 70, dead at ‍their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday. Police had come to the ‍home in response to a ‍call reporting a death at the house.

Local media reported the couple had been fatally stabbed.

Nick Reiner, 32, spoke openly over the ⁠years about his battles with drug abuse and periods of homelessness when he was on the run and refusing to go into rehab. He told People magazine in a 2016 interview that he first ​went into rehab for drug abuse at age 15, and that he eventually had at least 17 stays in facilities over the years.

Rob and Nick Reiner co-wrote the film "Being Charlie," based on Nick's experiences.

"It was the most personal thing I've ever been involved in," Rob Reiner told podcaster Marc Maron in 2016.

Photos from the September 9 Los Angeles premiere of Reiner's last film, "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" showed the director and his wife standing with their three children. ⁠Pictures showed Nick with a shaved head and a beard, the only person not smiling.

