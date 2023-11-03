South Korea's DJ Soda reaches settlement over groping at Japan event

Popular South Korean performer DJ Soda reached a settlement with three audience members over their alleged groping of her during a performance at an event in Japan, the organizer of the event said Friday.

TryHard Japan, which organized the music festival in August in Sennan, Osaka Prefecture, said it dropped a criminal complaint against the three on Wednesday following the settlement.

The disc jockey agreed to a settlement without monetary compensation as she felt the audience members had expressed remorse for the incident after receiving individual letters of apology, according to TryHard Japan.

DJ Soda, who has more than 5 million Instagram followers, took to social media to slam the unidentified individuals, accusing them of touching and grabbing her breasts when she descended the stage to interact with fans at the music festival.

The company submitted evidence to police, including photographs and clips that purportedly show the artist being assaulted by the three individuals.

The three were questioned about the incident and said their actions were due to being "so happy to see her in front of me" and that they "did not mean to cause harm."

While some online blamed DJ Soda for wearing skimpy clothes, she responded in a follow-up post that said, "No matter what clothes I wear, sexual harassment and assault cannot be justified."

