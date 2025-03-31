 Japan Today
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun holds a press conference over dating scandal
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, embroiled in controversy over his relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in February, sheds tears during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon Image: Reuters/Soo-hyeon Kim
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denies underage dating accusation

SEOUL

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun on Monday denied allegations that he dated the actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage, breaking down in tears as he said he could not "admit what is not true."

Brands including Prada have cut ties with the actor amid the controversy over his relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in February in a suspected suicide. She was 24.

The 37-year-old Kim said he dated Kim Sae-ron five years ago for about a year, but not when she was underage. He said a YouTube expose released earlier this month cited testimonies and evidence that were false, including screenshots of messages that could not be from the actress.

Kim Sae-ron was born in July 2000. The age of consent in South Korea is 16.

"I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of me turning a blind eye," Kim told a press conference on Monday, alluding to claims that their relationship led to her suicide.

Lawyers representing Kim Soo-hyun and his agency said on Monday they had sued people involved in the YouTube expose for a total of 12 billion won ($8.15 million) in damages, and reported them to the authorities for defamation and violation of the information protection act.

A lawyer representing the relatives of Kim Sae-ron could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kim Sae-ron was one of South Korea's most promising actresses until her career took a hit after a drunk driving incident in 2022.

Kim Soo-hyun rose to fame in South Korea and China over his role in hit South Korean drama series "My Love from the Star" and "Queen of Tears".

