 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Obit Song
South Korean actor Song Jae-lim attends a press conference to promote his television drama "I Wanna Hear Your Song" in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 1, 2019. (Jo Soo-jung/Newsis via AP)
entertainment

South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead at 39

1 Comment
SEOUL, South Korea

Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas “Moon Embracing the Sun” and “Queen Woo,” was found dead at his home in capital Seoul. He was 39.

Officials at Seoul’s Seongdong district police station didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on the cause of death.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous police sources, reported that police found a note at Song’s home, where he was discovered Tuesday by a friend who came to have lunch with him, and that there were no signs of foul play.

Song made his debut with the 2009 film “Actresses.” He rose to fame after playing a royal guard in the 2012 television hit “Moon Embracing the Sun,” a fantasy drama about the romance between a medieval Korean king and a female shaman.

He also appeared in the celebrity reality show “We Got Married” in 2014, and played a supporting role in this year’s streaming drama “Queen Woo,” another fantasy drama about violent power struggles among royals in an ancient kingdom.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I really wish every time this kind of news is reported a small note with information about how to deal with self destructive thoughts is added to the article, it is well known that reading about popular people dying in this way can push some people over the edge.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo