Austria Eurovision
FILE - Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest JJ from Austria performs the winning song "Wasted Love" during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, early Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
entertainment

Spain is latest country to threaten with Eurovision boycott if Israel participates

1 Comment
MADRID

Spain joined Tuesday the group of countries threatening not to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest unless Israel is excluded from the competition over the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia had already taken the same stance. Spain's addition to the list puts more pressure on both Israel and the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the popular contest.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE made the decision at a board meeting in Madrid.

The announcement comes as diplomatic ties between Spain and Israel frayed after large protests against the presence of a Israeli-owned cycling team disrupted the Spanish Vuelta race. Spain's prime minister said Monday that he would like Israel to be banned from sporting events.

The European Broadcasting Union said last week that it was consulting its members on how to “manage participation and geopolitical tensions” around the song contest and would give them until mid-December to decide if they want to participate.

Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but Israel has continued to compete the past two years despite disputes over its participation.

Eurovision’s finale is scheduled to be held in Vienna in May.

They take it all so seriously don’t they, it’s just turned into a load of old queens these days often acting in provocative sexual manners. It should go back to being hood clean fun, suitable for all the family. The dregs can stay away and the decent people can enjoy like it in the way it was intended.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

