FILE - Katy Perry arrives at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show, April 25, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Spain to investigate unauthorized Katy Perry music video in a protected natural area

By TERESA MEDRANO
MADRID

In her new music video, Katy Perry pretends to be one of the thousands of tourists having the time of their lives on Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. But some parts, filmed in a protected natural enclave, could get her into trouble.

The regional government is investigating the video for her latest song, “Lifetimes,” for the clips in which the 39-year-old American singer and songwriter appears jumping and running across dunes of the Ses Salines Natural Park, a protected area on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, apparently without permission.

The images taken on the dunes of the private islet of S’Espalmador, “one of the most ecologically valuable sites on the islands” and in an area cordoned off from the public with sticks and ropes, sparked the controversy, according to local media.

The regional authorities have opened “preliminary investigation proceedings,” according to a statement released Tuesday, after the production company failed to apply for the appropriate permits. The filming wouldn't have been an environmental offense, because this type of production can be authorized with a permit, the department of natural environment added.

The production company and Perry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video, directed by Colombian-American photographer and director Matías Vasquez, Stillz, shows Perry sailing, swimming or clubbing on the islands, one of the most popular and crowded tourist resorts in the Spanish Mediterranean, especially during the summer.

Perry's new album “143” will be released on Sept. 20.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

