Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Movie director Spike Lee says he won't attend any more New York Knicks games this season after a row over access to Madison Square Garden Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Spike Lee boycotting Knicks over access row

1 Comment
By ELSA
LOS ANGELES

Movie director and New York Knicks fan Spike Lee says he will not attend any more games at Madison Square Garden this season after a row with the team over what entrance he can use.

Lee, 62, is one of the Knicks' most famous celebrity superfans, faithfully sitting at courtside despite the team's struggles in recent seasons.

However Lee told ESPN on Tuesday he would no longer attend games at Madison Square Garden this season.

"I'm coming back next year, but I'm done for the season," Lee said. "I'm done."

Lee's comments came after video footage circulated on social media on Monday appearing to show the director in a confrontation with security at the venue.

Lee told ESPN he had been unfairly treated by security staff who objected to him using the wrong entrance.

"I've been using the same entrance for 20-plus years," Lee said.

Lee eventually arrived in his seat to watch the Knicks defeat the Houston Rockets 125-123 in an upset on Monday.

Lee was later seen exchanging words with Knicks owner James Dolan during the game.

The Knicks on Tuesday pushed back at the suggestion Lee had been unfairly treated.

"The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance -- which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden -- is laughable," the team said in a statement.

"It's disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands."

The Knicks have not posted a winning season since 2013 and this year are languishing near the foot of the Eastern Conference once again with a 19-42 record.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I would bet you that Jack Nicholson gets different treatment to the cadres of celebrities who attend Lakers games... and no-one thinks anything of it.

Aaaaah Knicks. You are always a source of controversy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog