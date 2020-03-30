Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Spotify also noted a rise in the streaming of The Police hit 'Don't Stand so Close to Me' Photo: AFP
entertainment

Spotify says isolation ups interest in 'chill' music

0 Comments
By TORU YAMANAKA
STOCKHOLM

People spending more time cooped up in their homes to curb the spread of the new coronavirus have changed their daily soundtracks, with many opting for more "chill" music, streaming service Spotify said Monday.

But they also noted a surge in the streaming of the old hit by The Police: "Don't Stand So Close To Me".

"As people around the world have increasingly moved inside over the past couple of weeks, we've seen music and podcast listening change in a variety of ways," the company said in a statement.

In these stressful times, Spotify has for instance noticed that their users seem to add more "chill" songs to their playlists -- songs that are "more acoustic, less danceable, and have lower energy than songs previously added".

The company also reported that more people were using devices in their homes to stream music, such as "computer desktops, TVs, smart speakers, and gaming consoles".

The streaming service also said listeners had started veering towards "cooking- and housework-themed playlists," rather than those for social get-togethers.

There's also an increased interest in news podcasts, and as parents are trying to work from home Spotify noted an increase in music and podcasts for children and "particularly music to help kids sleep".

Following repeated calls from authorities to keep a safe distance from one another, the streaming giant also reported that the 1980 hit "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police had seen a 135-percent increase in streams in recent weeks.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog