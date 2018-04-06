Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sylvester Stallone talks to reports in front of the Rocky statue for a "Creed II" photo op, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. The film, part of the "Rocky" film franchise, will be released later this year. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
entertainment

Stallone surprises fans with visit to iconic 'Rocky' statue

PHILADELPHIA

Hey, it's Rocky. and Rocky?

Sylvester Stallone had passersby doing double takes and chanting "Rocky! Rocky!" on Friday as he made a surprise visit to the statue of his iconic Rocky Balboa character in Philadelphia.

The 71-year-old Stallone has played the underdog boxing champ in seven "Rocky" films since 1976 and is currently in the City of Brotherly Love making the sequel to the 2015 hit "Creed."

Stallone took a break from shooting to join Mayor Jim Kenney at the statue, next to the Philadelphia Art Museum steps he famously climbed in the first "Rocky" film.

They rededicated a plaque that had been lost for 12 years and Kenney presented him with a personalized jersey from the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Stallone commissioned the statue for "Rocky III" in 1980.

