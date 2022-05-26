Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People-Steven Tyler-Rehab
FILE - Steven Tyler, of the musical group Aerosmith, performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Steven Tyler enters treatment; Aerosmith cancels shows

0 Comments
BOSTON

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Tyler, 74, has made no secret of his lifelong struggle with substance abuse disorder.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band posted on social media on Tuesday. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The band's June and July shows in Las Vegas have been canceled, and the goal is to start performing again in September, the band posted.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the band said.

The band promised refunds for the canceled shows.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

