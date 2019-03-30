Stones postpone tour as Jagger receives medical treatment

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment. The band announced Saturday, March 30, 2019 that Jagger “has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.” (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By MESFIN FEKADU

The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors "he cannot go on tour at this time." The band added that Jagger "is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

No more details about 75-year-old Jagger's condition were provided.

The Stones' No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami. Other stops included Jacksonville, Florida; Houston; the New Orleans Jazz Festival; Pasadena and Santa Clara in California; Seattle; Denver; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada.

"I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger tweeted Saturday. "I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can."

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to their existing tickets because they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

