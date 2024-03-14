Newsletter Signup Register / Login
English singer Ed Sheeran will feature in one of the first videos Spotify posts Photo: AFP
entertainment

Streaming giant Spotify adds music videos to output

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Music streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday announced it would be posting music videos on its platform in "select markets", entering an arena long dominated by YouTube.

"The beta version of music videos on Spotify begins rolling out today...," the company said in a statement.

It would release limited catalogue of hits from global artists such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, as well as local favorites, it added.

Initially, the music videos will only be available to paying subscribers in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia,the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

In early February, Spotify announced it had passed 600 million monthly users, of which 236 million were paying subscribers.

Google's streaming behemoth YouTube has long dominated music videos online, with much of the platform's most-viewed content being music videos.

Songs like Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and K-pop star Psy's viral hit "Gangnam Style" each gathered several billion views.

Spotify has invested heavily since its launch to fuel growth with expansions into new markets and, most recently, exclusive content such as podcasts.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog