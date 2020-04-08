Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mil paid subscribers mark globally

LOS ANGELES

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday Disney+ has garnered over 50 million paid users globally, with 8 million of them coming from India where the streaming service was launched last week.

The service was rolled out in eight European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, in the last two weeks, the company said. It was launched in the United States in November.

Disney+ is available in India in conjunction with the Hotstar streaming platform.

