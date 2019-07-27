Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2014 file photo shows Meryl Streep at the premiere of "Into The Woods" in New York. Streep will be the first recipient of an acting award bestowed as part of the Toronto International Film Festival. The festival’s organizers announced Friday, July 26, 2019, that Streep will receive the inaugural TIFF Tribute Actor Award during a Feb. 9 charity gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Streep to receive Toronto Film Festival's first acting award

0 Comments
TORONTO

Meryl Streep will be the first recipient of an acting award bestowed as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival's organizers announced that Streep will receive the inaugural TIFF Tribute Actor Award during a Feb 9 charity gala. The glitzy fundraiser will support the festival's year-around efforts to promote films and the industry's leading creators.

The actress is the most nominated actor in Academy Award history and has won the Oscar three times.

The award is separate from honors bestowed on films shown at the September festival. Its People's Choice Award frequently becomes an Oscar best picture contender.

Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming Panama Papers film "The Laundromat" with Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. The film will have its North American premiere at TIFF.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Lifestyle

Tokyo American Club Now Has A Membership For Short-Term Expats

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #41: Instagrammer Gets Real With Pigeon Post

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo