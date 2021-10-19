Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Street musician stunned to see John Legend in audience as she sings his hit

0 Comments
BOSTON

A street musician who performed a rendition of John Legend's hit “All of Me" in Boston over the weekend had one particularly appreciative audience member — John Legend.

The Grammy Award winning singer was visiting Faneuil Hall with his family before his show Sunday night in Boston when he came across Radha Rao performing the hit song, The Boston Globe reported.

Legend was impressed. He gave Rao a hug and a tip.

Rao, 22, didn't recognize him at first. He was wearing a mask and she didn't even know he was in town. Then he took it off.

“What are the odds that John Legend is in town, in the area you’re performing, as you’re singing his song? Beyond believable,” she said.

She admitted to being nervous, but finished the song, a regular part of her two-hour set at Faneuil Hall, where she has been performing since August.

“A lot of people tend to ask, ‘Did you play it because he was there?' And the answer is no," Rao said. “I was playing it, and then he happened to appear after I started the song, so it was quite a shocking experience."

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Boston Globe.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog