Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows, from left, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." (Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
entertainment

Strong first night for 'Star Wars' falls short of previous 2

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Plenty of force was with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on its first night in theaters, but it fell short of the two previous films in the trilogy.

“The Rise of Skywalker” brought in an estimated $40 million in North America in its Thursday night previews, the fifth biggest Thursday opening ever.

The first film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” earned $57 million its Thursday night previews in 2015, at the time the biggest of all time. It was topped by the $60 million take of “Avengers: Endgame” earlier this year.

The second film in the trilogy, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi," had a $45 million tally on its opening Thursday night in 2017.

“The Rise of Skywalker,” with “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams back at the helm after Rian Johnson directed “The Last Jedi,” didn't appear to be affected by bad critic reviews. The film scored just 58% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes compared to 98% for “The Last Jedi,” but its fan score is 85%.

The third film stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and Carrie Fisher and is expected to bring in $200 million by the end of the weekend.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog