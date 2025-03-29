Studio Ghibli announces new anime short in production, now recruiting staff to make it

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

We’re coming up on two years since the release of "The Boy and the Heron," the most recent Studio Ghibli theatrical anime. Since that time the studio has been silent regarding what, if any, plans it has for new animated projects, which is entirely in keeping with its philosophy of making anime when its artists have a story they want to tell, not just a product they need to sell. After all, there was a nine-year gap between "The Boy and the Heron" and Ghibli’s previous anime movie, 2014’s "When Marnie Was There."

But if you were worried that Studio Ghibli might be done creating new animation for good, it’s time to put those fears to rest, and maybe dust off your resume too. That’s because on Friday Ghibli announced not only that they’re starting a new anime project, but also that they’re looking to recruit new artists to help them make it.

The job openings were nonchalantly posted on the official Studio Ghibli website, saying that they’re recruiting staff for a new “short animation” project. First, Ghibli needs digital paint/checking workers, specifically individuals skilled in using RETAS and Photoshop for animation finishing. Ghibli is also looking for background artists, with preference given to those with experience creating art for animation or with Photoshop experience. Both positions stipulate that applicants must have “Japanese language capability sufficient for production work,” implying that non-Japanese artists with less than native-level fluency may be considered. Applicants do need to be residents of Japan as of April 30, however. Ghibli says that it is looking to hire “a few people” for each position.

The background artist job starts first, on May 16, with the digital paint/checking position beginning on June 2. Both are contract positions, not permanent employee status, with the project expected to last roughly six to seven months. Artists will work at the Ghibli studio in Tokyo’s Koganei district, with the standard shift being 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a one-hour break) Monday to Friday.

The job postings say that due to the location of the studio (which is within a primarily residential area) late-night and weekend work is not possible. Salary is listed at 350,000 yen a month or more, depending on experience and skill level.

▼ Converted to U.S. dollars at the current weak-yen exchange rate, that salary might not sound like much, but it’s more than many animation studios offer in Japan.

As you might expect from Studio Ghibli, given their appreciation for doing things the old-fashioned way, applications will not be accepted digitally, but must instead be submitted in paper through the mail. Application packages must be received by April 24 for consideration, and candidates selected to advance to the interview round will be contacted no later than 3 p.m. on April 30. Further details, including downloadable forms that must be filled out as part of the application, can be found on the Ghibli website (digital paint/checking position here, background art position here).

No details about the short animation project itself, such as story, characters, or the involvement of specific Studio Ghibli luminaries such as director Hayao Miyazaki, have been revealed. It’s worth noting, though, that the Japanese vocabulary used in the announcement says that the studio is recruiting for tanpen animeshon sakuhin, which can mean either the singular “short animation work” or multiple “short animation works.”

Since the opening of the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo in 2001 and Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture in 2022, both have shown a rotating library of Ghibli short anime films, such as the "My Neighbor Totoro" semi-sequel "Mei and the Kittenbus." As these short anime can’t be seen anywhere else, they’ve become near and dear to fans who’ve made visits to the museum and park, and with the most recently released Ghibli short being 2018’s Hayao Miyazaki-directed "Boro the Caterpillar," the timing makes sense for a new addition or two to the group.

Source: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: Studio Ghibli

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Hayao Miyazaki still looking for talented staff to join Studio Ghibli for new anime production

-- Looking for a job in Japan? Now you can work in the world of anime at the Ghibli Museum!

-- Ghibi theme park recruiting full and part-time staff for new expansions, no experience necessary

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2025/03/28/studio-ghibli-announces-new-anime-short-in-production-now-recruiting-staff-to-make-it/

© SoraNews24