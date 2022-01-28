Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hayao Miyazaki Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Studio Ghibli theme park to open in Japan in November

0 Comments
TOKYO

A theme park based on the films of top anime studio Studio Ghibli, renowned for titles including the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away", will open in central Japan on November 1, the studio and local officials said Thursday.

The opening date for the eagerly awaited "Ghibli Park" was revealed on the studio's Twitter account alongside an illustration of cuddly forest spirit character Totoro.

The site is currently under construction within a huge area of parkland in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, at a total cost of 34 billion yen, documents show.

One of the theme park's five areas includes a life-size model of the house where the main characters of the 1988 classic "My Neighbor Totoro" lived, evoking the luscious scenery of the Japanese countryside.

It will be the first section of the Ghibli Park to open this year, a local government official said.

"Visitors will be able to go inside a Totoro-like statue built at the back of the house," the official told AFP, adding that information on tickets is not yet available.

Two more areas -- one themed on "Princess Mononoke", the tale of a girl raised by wolves in a forest, and another inspired by "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "Howl's Moving Castle" -- will open next year, the official said.

Studio Ghibli was co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki, known internationally for directing 2001's "Spirited Away", about a girl who gets lost in a mysterious world and tries to save her parents who are turned into pigs.

The studio already operates the hugely popular Ghibli Museum on the outskirts of Tokyo.

Tickets for the museum only go on sale at the beginning of each month and regularly sell out within hours.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo