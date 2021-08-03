Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sundance Film Festival-Vaccine
FILE - The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 28, 2020. The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

SALT LAKE CITY

Anyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated too, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday.

The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. That means everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and passholders. More details will follow in the coming months.

Following the largely virtual Sundance earlier this year, organizers are planning to hold in-person events in 2022 with screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as some “satellite” screenings at regional theaters throughout the U.S.

The 2022 Festival is set for Jan 20-30.

