FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday Jan. 9, 1979, Abba perform at United Nations General Assembly, in New York, during taping of NBC-TV Special, "The Music for UNICEF concert." ABBA that had a legendary string of hits after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, and eventually split up in 1982, are set to release a new song in 2019, according to an interview with Bjorn Ulvaeus published in Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid Wednesday April 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, FILE)
entertainment

Swedish superstars ABBA: New song later this year

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus says fans can expect a new song "in September or October" from the four-member Swedish pop group that broke up 37 years ago.

Ulvaeus told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid on Wednesday that "it takes an extremely long time" to make the video with the avatars of the group members, adding "it has been delayed for too long."

The band earlier said Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and that one of the two new songs is entitled "I Still Have Faith in You."

ABBA shot to fame by winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo," and had big hits in the 1970s including "Dancing Queen" before splitting up in 1982.

Ooohh Yeah, can you hear the drums Fernando, bring it on, the world need something on a happy and harmonious note atm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

