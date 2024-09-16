 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taylor Swift, shown here at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, has become the subject of Donald Trump's ire after she endorsed Kamala Harris Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Swifties raise $40,000 in wake of Trump post hating on star

0 Comments
NEW YORK

An organization of Taylor Swift fans said Monday they raised more than $40,000 for the Kamala Harris campaign following Donald Trump's post that he hates the pop megastar.

The Republican hopeful fired a Sunday morning missive on Truth Social saying "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!", which the "Swifties for Kamala" organization capitalized on to raise money for his Democratic rival.

"As soon as we saw the post, we knew this was an opportunity. Our team was ready to go with lyric response ideas and ways to tie in our calls to donate and volunteer," said Carly Long, a member of the group's communications team, in a statement.

"We use the memes to catch people's attention, and then tell them how to turn that emotion into action. Swifties know that haters gonna hate, but we also know we can do more than just shake, shake, shake."

The superfans stumping for Kamala Harris are not formally affiliated with the artist who unites them.

They say they've now raised more than $207,000 since kicking off their fundraising and outreach efforts less than two months ago.

A few weeks ago they held an inaugural fundraising call that was joined by 27,000 viewers, and featured appearances from stars like Carole King along with Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Ed Markey.

Since then Swift herself has endorsed Harris and her running mate Tim Walz over Donald Trump, calling the Democrat and current vice president a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift posted in the minutes following the Harris-Trump debate last week.

In addition to fundraising and phone banking, the Swifties For Kamala outfit says they are planning additional outreach efforts particularly in swing states and at remaining dates of the blockbuster Eras Tour, which is currently on break.

It's scheduled to pick back up in Miami on October 18.

Irene Kim, a Swifties For Kamala cofounder, said in a statement that the group is "proof of the power Swifties have."

"We're building off our existing fandom culture to make voting and politics accessible."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events