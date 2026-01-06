 Japan Today
LA Premiere of "The Housemaid"
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the premiere of "The Housemaid" on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
entertainment

Sydney Sweeney box-office hit 'The Housemaid' to get sequel

NEW YORK

After just two and half weeks of release, the Sydney Sweeney box-office hit “The Housemaid” is getting a sequel.

Lionsgate announced Tuesday that it will start production on “The Housemaid's Secret” later this year. The film will be based on the second of Freida McFadden's bestselling trilogy of books.

“The Housemaid” has been a hit at the holiday box office, grossing more than $75 million and $133 million worldwide in 17 days of release. The psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig cost a modest $35 million to make.

Lionsgate said “The Housemaid's Secret” is being developed with the aim of Feig and Sweeney returning, including Sweeney as an executive producer. “The Housemaid” screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine is writing the sequel.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman, in a statement.

“The Housemaid” has handed Sweeney a major box-office victory after a disappointing result for her awards-hopeful boxing drama “Christy” in November. That film grossed only $2 million worldwide. In “The Housemaid,” Sweeney stars a live-in housemaid hired by a wealthy couple played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

