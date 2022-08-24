Tadanobu Asano, who plays Hogun in Thor films, marries model 18 years younger

By grape Japan

On Tuesday, actor Tadanobu Asano (48) updated his Twitter page to report his marriage to actor and model 中田クルミ Culumi Nakada (30).

A photo of the newlyweds on Asano's Twitter account (see below) was simply captioned: "We got married!" and signed "Tadanobu Asano and Culumi Nakada."

On the same day, Nakada also updated her Twitter page, posting the following message:

We got married today❣️

Today I filed my marriage registration with Tadanobu Asano.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of you who always support me so warmly.

I will continue to devote myself in my own way, spending my days full of love and smiles.

Thank you for your continued support!

Culumi Nakada

Tadanobu Asano

Asano, whose acting accolades in Japanese film include Most Popular Performer at the 1997 Japanese Academy Awards for "Acri," a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category in 2004 for his performance in Takeshi Kitano's "Zatoichi" and Best Actor at the 36th Moscow International Film Festival in 2014 for his role in "My Man," is perhaps most famous abroad for his Hollywood roles.

Making his English-language debut in 2011 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hogun of the Warriors Three in "Thor," he reprised the role in "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013 and "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017. He also played Raiden in the 2021 "Mortal Kombat" reboot. He has been cast, along with fellow Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada (Akihiko in "Avengers: Endgame") in "Shogun," an FX limited series adapted from the best-selling novel by James Clavell.

The internet was full of comments like, "Wow, what a wonderful couple! I'm so happy for their happy news!" and "It's the best news I could have hoped for!"

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- A treasure trove of free ad designs and patterns from prewar Japan is yours at NDL Image Bank

-- Woman who ate over 8,5000 curry breads to chair Japan Curry Bread Association

-- Steampunk hobbyist blows minds with handmade ancient fantasy tome that looks forbidden to open

External Link

https://grapee.jp/en/

© grape Japan