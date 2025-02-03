 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu attends a photocall for [Taiwanese director Chao-Pin Su's] out of competition film "Guisi" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo Image: Reuters/Eric Gaillard
entertainment

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu, hugely popular in East Asia, dies of flu in Japan

TAIPEI

Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, who rose to fame across East Asia as the romantic lead in the 2001 television drama "Meteor Garden", has died of influenza aged 48, her sister said on Monday.

Familiar by the nickname "Big S", Hsu died on a family holiday in Japan, said sister Dee Hsu, in news that became the most searched item on China's Weibo microblogging service.

"My dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us," Dee, known as Little S, said in a statement.

"I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her!"

The sisters first found fame with their pop group S.O.S, but Hsu's leading role in the romantic Taiwanese soap "Meteor Garden" cemented her popularity.

She was married to Korean rapper Koo Jun-yup "DJ Koo" for nearly three years after ending an 11-year marriage with Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei. She is survived by two children.

I had never heard of her. RIP.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

That is why the influenza shots are important every winter. I wonder if she caught the flu in Japan or brought it with her from China. Hopefully immigration will reintroduce the temperature checks for foreign visitors to keep Japan safe. Please get all the important shots.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

At her age that must be a rare occurrence for a healthy person. Wonder if she had other medical conditions that may have contributed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

