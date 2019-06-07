Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Exile dancer Akira

Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling and Akira, a member of J-pop group Exile, married on Thursday.

The two met on the set of a stage play of epic Chinese war story "Red Cliff" in 2011 and remained friends until they began dating about six months ago.

Lin, 44, who gained international fame for her role in the Red Cliff films in 2008 and 2009, previously studied in Japan and speaks Japanese. She has been featured in Japanese television dramas and commercials.

Akira, 37, joined Exile as a dancer in 2006. He has acted in various roles for Japanese television dramas and films including "GTO" and "High & Low: The Movie."

The actress announced the marriage on social media, with a post on Facebook saying in Chinese, "I got married. I am very grateful for all of my friends who care for me."

In a post on the group's official website, Akira wrote, "I was grateful for her kindness and acceptance of me, and sincerely hoped from the bottom of my heart to make Chi-ling happy."

