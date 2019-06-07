Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Exile dancer Akira

0 Comments
TOKYO

Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling and Akira, a member of J-pop group Exile, married on Thursday.

The two met on the set of a stage play of epic Chinese war story "Red Cliff" in 2011 and remained friends until they began dating about six months ago.

Lin, 44, who gained international fame for her role in the Red Cliff films in 2008 and 2009, previously studied in Japan and speaks Japanese. She has been featured in Japanese television dramas and commercials.

Akira, 37, joined Exile as a dancer in 2006. He has acted in various roles for Japanese television dramas and films including "GTO" and "High & Low: The Movie."

The actress announced the marriage on social media, with a post on Facebook saying in Chinese, "I got married. I am very grateful for all of my friends who care for me."

In a post on the group's official website, Akira wrote, "I was grateful for her kindness and acceptance of me, and sincerely hoped from the bottom of my heart to make Chi-ling happy."

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Uniqlo’s Pokémon T-shirt Contest Winners Announced Then Disqualified

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon