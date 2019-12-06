Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Robbie Williams on Friday equalled Elvis Presley's record for the most UK number one albums by a solo artist, with his new collection of festive songs Photo: AFP
entertainment

Take that, Elvis! Robbie equals UK album chart record

0 Comments
By Alexander NEMENOV
LONDON

Robbie Williams on Friday equalled Elvis Presley's record for the most UK number one albums by a solo artist, with his new collection of festive songs.

"The Christmas Present" was the British pop star's 13th number one solo album.

The Beatles hold the overall record with 15.

Williams also scored four chart-topping albums with his old band Take That, taking his personal haul to 17.

Only Beatles members Paul McCartney (22) and John Lennon (18) have scored more number ones in total across their careers, with Williams drawing level with the band's lead guitarist George Harrison on 17.

"It's an incredible achievement and means more to me than any of the other albums that I've ever had," Williams said.

"I used to celebrate with cocaine and strippers. These days... can I have a kebab, please?"

Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll" who died in 1977, first topped the UK album charts in 1956 and last did so in 2016 with "The Wonder of You" -- a compilation with new orchestral arrangements by Britain's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO).

Williams outsold albums by Rod Stewart with the RPO, and by Coldplay, to take Friday's top spot.

Cliff Richard and The Shadows entered the chart at number 11 with "The Best of Rock 'n' Roll Pioneers" -- the 79-year-old singer's 65th top 40 album.

Meanwhile in the singles chart, Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I's international hit "Dance Monkey" clocked up its 10th straight week at number one.

The feat matches the record for the longest-running chart-topper by a female artist, sharing the accolade with Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" from 1992, and Rihanna's 2007 smash "Umbrella".

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel