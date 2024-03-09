Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Tarako, voice of popular anime girl Maruko, dies at 63

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tarako, who lent her husky voice to the main character of the long-running anime series "Chibi Maruko-chan," has died, her agency said Saturday. She was 63.

Tarako, whose real name was not made public, died last Monday of undisclosed causes. She had been battling illness since the start of the year while continuing to work, according to the agency and Fuji Television Network Inc, which added it will air her last episode on March 24.

She performed the role of Maruko for 34 years after being selected in an audition by the late Momoko Sakura, creator of the manga on which the TV series was based that began to air in 1990.

Before her signature work as Maruko, the Gunma Prefecture native also voiced characters in anime series such as "Mezon Ikkoku" and "Urusei Yatsura" in the 1980s.

Tarako was also a singer-songwriter, actor and narrator for TV programs.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

RIP Tarako. Chibi Maruko is great.

It's also amazing that Midori Kato is still going on Sazae-san. Long may she continue.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How to Switch to Cashless Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog