Tarantino receives honorary degree from Israeli university

JERUSALEM

Celebrated American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino can now add doctor to his long list of titles.

The actor, director, screenwriter and author received an honorary doctorate from Israel's Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Monday.

The university said it was recognizing the two-time Academy Award-winner for his “critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director, and actor.”

Tarantino, who in 2018 married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, splits his time between Tel Aviv and Hollywood.

The university noted Tarantino’s “strong ties to Israel through his wife Daniella, and for making Israel his second home.”

Tarantino’s films are known for their signature dark humor. They have garnered global recognition, including seven Academy Awards. His films “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” won him Oscars for best original screenplay.

