entertainment

Taylor Swift's London dates not impacted by Vienna events, UK police say

LONDON

British police said there was nothing to indicate that a planned attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna would have an impact on her shows at Wembley Stadium, London, next week.

Swift's three concerts in Vienna, expected to draw 195,000 people, this week were cancelled after the threat was discovered.

"There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London," a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Swift's record-breaking Eras tour visited London for three nights in June, after shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff.

She will return to Wembley on August 15 for five nights before heading back to North America for her final dates.

Austrian police on Wednesday detained two people suspected of plotting attacks on concerts. One of them, a 19 year-old suspect, had a particular focus on the Swift concerts in Vienna, they said.

The Met Police said millions of visitors had a safe and enjoyable experience at high profile events in London each year.

"The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place," the spokesperson said.

"As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

