Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taylor Swift, shown here arriving for the 2023 MTV VMA awards, is releasing her highly anticipated concert film to theaters worldwide Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour concert film going global

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film is expected to be the cinematic event of the season -- and now it's going global, with tickets expected to go on sale in more than 100 countries.

The film was already slated for an October 13 release in North America but will now be available from that date at cinemas worldwide, including every Odeon location across Europe, according to a Tuesday statement from theater giant AMC.

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide.....Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" Swift posted on Instagram.

When 33-year-old Swift first announced the film it broke the record for pre-sales in the United States in one day, raking in $37 million.

It's expected the film could exceed $100 million in North American its opening weekend.

"I think we could be talking about the biggest film of the fall season, which is pretty incredible," Jeff Bock, an analyst for box office tracker Exhibitor Relations, recently told AFP.

Swift is taking a break from her wildly popular tour that began in March -- performances will resume in November and run late into next year. Some analysts expect it will become the first tour to break the symbolic $1-billion mark.

Over the weekend Swift made news not for the tour but for her love life, fueling rumors around her possible relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce when she was seen watching the Super Bowl winner's game from a luxury box alongside the tight end's mother.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog