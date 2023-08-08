Newsletter Signup Register / Login
CORRECTION Music 2023 MTV VMAs
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
entertainment

Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

1 Comment
By MARIA SHERMAN
LOS ANGELES

Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

Beyoncé is also nominated for artist of the year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin' and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Her wardrobe is certainly dazzling and the perfect addition to my morning coffee.

A delightful photo indeed

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

